Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool posted to her Instagram story revealing a significant change to her hair.

As seen in the pictures below, McCool is sporting some new blonde braids in her hair. She jokingly writes, “Let the school pickup judging commence,” as she takes a selfie.

McCool also gave a shoutout to Jessica Miller and praised her for the work she did to her hair. You can access Miller’s Instagram page, @Jessbraidsatx, at this link.

McCool, a multi-time Women’s Champion during her peak in WWE, has made some sporadic appearances in the company over the past decade. There is no word yet on a potential in-ring return, but she told WWE’s The Bump in October 2020 that a match with Charlotte Flair might bring her back.

You can see the photos from Instagram below: