- The WWE Performance Center recently posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm. The video features a behind-the-scenes look at Storm's return to the main NXT brand, footage from her October 14 ring return win over Aliyah, and more.

The former NXT UK Superstar, who is the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner and a one-time NXT UK Women's Champion, discusses the emotional roller coaster she's been on for the past few months, what it means to be on the black & yellow brand, and more.

- Michelle McCool will be on WWE's The Bump tomorrow to celebrate 30 years of The Deadman, her husband The Undertaker. Other guests announced for tomorrow's show are Rey Mysterio, Shotzi Blackheart, actor William Shatner, and WWE superfan Izzy.

The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all of WWE's digital platforms. Stay tuned for updates from tomorrow's show, which will preview the NXT Halloween Havoc episode and more.

- Nikki Cross debuted her new theme song on last night's WWE RAW episode for the Fatal 4 Way with Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans and Lana, who won to earn the final spot on Team RAW for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. You can hear the new theme song below.

For those who missed it earlier, Alexa Bliss also debuted a new theme song on last night's RAW. You can click here for that report.