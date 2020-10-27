Alexa Bliss is yet another step closer to completing her transformation into Bray Wyatt's world.

While introducing fans to A Moment of Bliss on Monday Night RAW, a remixed rendition of her entrance music can be heard. The new song uses the same EDM/dubstep chords from her original theme, Spiteful, but is now slightly slowed down with a warped effect, and is accompanied by subtle laughter.

The remixed music is the latest change for Bliss, as she has been updating her ring attire, mannerisms, and hair to fit her current storyline with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Bliss first became interlocked with the Eater of Worlds at WWE Extreme Rules this year, when she was disguised as Sister Abigail in Wyatt's Swamp Fight to taunt rival Braun Strowman. Since Extreme Rules, Bliss has slowly become fascinated with The Fiend, and has even made a duo of Firefly Funhouse appearances the past two weeks on RAW. While Bliss has only recently joined Wyatt in storylines, she has been wanting to work with the New Face of Fear for years.

The former Women's Champion's new theme may be the latest change to her character, but it is likely not the last. Bliss hinted on Twitter last week that she may end up donning a mask like The Fiend in the near future.

You can check out the new theme below: