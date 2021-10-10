Podcaster and wrestling personality Renee Paquette has changed up her hair color.

The former WWE announcer recently posted a few pictures of her new look via Instagram, along with the following caption:

“Mama wanted new hair. @ramieliyaho gave her new hair. Change feels good!”

Earlier in September, Paquette revealed that her WWE non-compete had expired, and that she’s “free and clear” to make appearances for other promotions.

Although Paquette has her hands full with two podcasts, Oral Sessions and Throwing Down with Tate, she is open to the idea of joining her husband Jon Moxley in AEW.

“I’m definitely open to the idea,” Paquette recently told The Wrestling Inc. Daily. “I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role.

“I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling. I love all the athletes behind it so getting to pick their brains in sort of an Oral Sessions way and Throwing Down way, to have them be part of a broadcast with AEW or something like that could be really cool. Or, maybe I just valet Miesha.”

Photos of Renee’s new look can be seen below.