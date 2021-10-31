WWE’s Instagram account has handpicked the best Halloween costumes donned by WWE Superstars over the years, asking fans to rate their favorites.

Earlier this week, WWE shared an exclusive video of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro impersonating The Creed Brothers as part of Halloween Havoc. A picture of them in their Halloween outfits also made the cut.

Other costumes include Drew McIntyre dressed up as Austin Powers and Kayla Braxton as Batgirl.

Meanwhile, Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter to show off her costume for this year.

As noted earlier, Shotzi turned heel on this week’s SmackDown, starting a new rivalry with Sasha Banks. Later on Saturday, Shotzi explained her actions on Talking Smack.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest’s costumes from this year can also be seen below.