Following her vicious beatdown on Sasha Banks after taking a major loss from the SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on last night’s SmackDown, Shotzi explained her unruly breakdown on today’s episode of Talking Smack.

It seems the inimitable fan favorite and her new rough around the edges attitude is here to stay, according to her.

“I am fed up, plain and simple!” Shotzi interrupted as Kayla Braxton was recapping the events that happened on last night’s show. “I am done being the happy and easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunities over title opportunities. My tag partner [Tegan] left me. I came here wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what, I haven’t had fun in a really long time.

“So, there’s just one thing left to do. Sasha [Banks] was my breaking point. And now, she’s my target. I’m not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way!”

