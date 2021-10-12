As noted, Shayna Baszler defeated Dana Brooke in a first round match of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament on tonight’s RAW.

Following her victory, Baszler took to Instagram to share pictures of the Warhammer-inspired gear that she donned on RAW. Baszler quoted Warhammer character Lion El’Jonson.

The measure of true glory is not to give battle in the bright noon of war, surrounded by brave comrades upon the field of victory, but to valiantly fight on alone in the darkness w/no hope of aid or remembrance, & to spit defiance in midnight’s eye.” — Lion El’Jonson @warhammerofficial

Baszler will now face Doupdrop in next week’s semi-finals match, with the winner advancing to Crown Jewel to face the victor of Friday’s Carmella vs. Zelina Vega semi-finals bout on SmackDown.

Pictures of Baszler’s gear on RAW can be seen below.