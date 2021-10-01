WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married.

Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:

Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘

The likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Franky Monet, Matt Cardona, Scarlett Bordeaux, Tay Conti, Renee Paquette and many others responded to Storm’s Instagram post with their congratulatory messages.

Storm and Robinson have been in a relationship for several years. Storm confirmed the rumors last May after WWE NXT UK Superstar Blair Davenport shared a few pictures of the happy couple on social media.

TONI STORM & JUICE ROBINSON ARE ENGAGED!!! AHHHH CONGRATS TO THEM 🎉🎉🎉💍❤️🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/IqBNYRR4lR — G131 | 🪐💜🐙 | 엑소 (@AnnetteReid247) October 1, 2021