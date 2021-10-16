Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced as an honorary host for a Donald Trump fundraising event in Florida for former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker’s senate campaign. Walker, running on the Republican ticket, hopes to take on incumbent Georgia senator Raphael Warnock in November 2022.

Along with Flair, the other notable honorary hosts announced are Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine and Doug Flutie. The event will be held on December 1 at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

Last month, Flair was a top trend on social media after the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Flair’s alleged sexual harassment of one of the flight attendants, Heidi Doyle, was included in the episode. Flair denied the allegations.

After the airing of the episode, Flair has continued to deny the allegations. Flair’s ad campaign has also been paused as well.

Flair has made very few public appearances since the airing of the episode with some of his announced dates canceled. Flair was recently at the Jackson St. football game reconnecting with head coach Deion Sanders.

You can view the full announcement below: