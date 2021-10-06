WWE SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs was actively tweeting during tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0.

When Mandy Rose applied an abdominal stretch on Ember Moon in the opening contest, Boogs imagined what it would feel like to be on the receiving end of the maneuver. Boogs wrote:

Mandy Rose squeezing you between her thighs must feel like a sloth decimating your core with its death clutch grip…I’ve seen her squat in the gym…she’s got some POWAAA #WWENXT

Rose noticed the tweet and responded with a few emojis.

Later on the show, Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, known collectively as Toxic Attraction, interrupted a promo segment from NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Rose announced that Toxic Attraction is taking over NXT 2.0. and there’s nothing Gonzalez can do about it. Jayne then declared the group as the new faces of NXT 2.0. and that they would soon hold all the women’s gold the brand has to offer.

The segment ended with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark storming the ring to defend Gonzalez from a Toxic Attraction beatdown.

As seen below, Rose sent out several other tweets after NXT 2.0. went off the air.