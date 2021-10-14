This week on WWE’s The Bump, Shinsuke Nakamura’s accompanist and chum, Rick Boogs, made his first in-studio appearance to discuss everything about the King of the Ring tournament. Looking at the four semi-finalists left, the panel asked who he’d like to see win this overall thing.

“I’m going to go with Finn Balor,” Rick Boogs picked. “I’d like to see this guy right here (points to Nakamura) dethrone ‘The Demon King.'”

Now that he’s splitting his time as a musician and wrestler, Boogs said it’s a dream come true anytime he can team with Nakamura. He sees both of them having a bright and dominant future together.

“Every match that I have with this guy is a dream come true,” Boogs stated. “Where are we going next? I don’t know. I just know that we’re together and we’re going to dominant.”

With that said, their conversation segued to the first time Boogs met the Intercontinental Champion, and his initial thoughts about him before beginning their alliance earlier this year.

“I remember I had to go to SmackDown to get my feet wet and see what it was all about, and I see this guy in the locker room and thought, ‘Maybe, he’s down in the dumps a little bit.’ So, that’s where I stepped in,” Boogs recalled. “I got the tunes, I got the energy, and I’ve got the high spirit. It’s [been] organic.”

