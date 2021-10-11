RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton, known collectively as RK-Bro, were seen in action over the weekend during back-to-back WWE Supershows in California.

On Saturday, RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles & Omos at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. On Sunday, the champions were once again victorious at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Earlier on Sunday, Riddle tweeted out how he’s living his best life tagging with his best bro, along with a picture of him and Orton during their match.

I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude #rkbro #stallion #bro #wweraw #usanetwork #tagteamchampions

Responding to the tweet, Lisa Riddle seemingly put her husband on blast by questioning his commitment to their family. She wrote:

You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.

Lisa deleted her tweet quickly. A screengrab of her post can be seen below.

Riddle and Lisa tied the knot in 2011 and have three children together. Back in late August, Lisa tweeted pictures of the family posing with Riddle’s newly-won RAW Tag Team Championship belt.