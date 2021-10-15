On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the top news of the week. The biggest story of this past week is WWE announcing a super-sized edition of SmackDown on FS1. SmackDown will move to FS1 due to the MLB playoffs, and they will run for an extra half hour commercial free.

This means that SmackDown and Rampage will be going head-to-head for at least 30 minutes. This is the first time that a WWE main roster show will be going head-to-head with an AEW show, and AEW President Tony Khan sent out a message to WWE in response. Even upping the ante to include an AEW Rampage: Buy In on YouTube featuring Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki head-to-head with the second hour of SmackDown.

“I’m f**cking here for it all day long. I love it when two promoters whip their d*cks out and see whose c*ck is bigger,” Waltman expressed. “I have no idea what’s gonna happen numbers wise. I’m definitely looking forward to finding out. I have a feeling it’s gonna be fairly close.”

Hausman noted how bold of a move this is for WWE, especially with people like Vince McMahon and Nick Khan claiming publicly that AEW is not competition.

“Sometimes it’s just too tempting to pass up, and who knows what they’re getting from the networks and network execs,” Waltman said.

Both SmackDown and Dynamite have been forced to move channels and nights respectively. Waltman noted how much preemptions can hurt a show.

“Things like not having a consistent schedule or being preempted is a kiss of death. It f**ks you so hard,” Waltman noted. “I remember, even once, we were the top f**king show on cable television period, we’d still get bumped for the f**king dog show. And you know I love dogs. The Westminster Kennel Club, though, bumped us every f**king year.”

