As noted earlier, next week’s special “Supersized” edition of WWE SmackDown will air on FS1. The switch from FOX to FS1 will happen due to the ongoing MLB Playoffs.

According to cable listings, SmackDown will be two-and-a-half hour show, which means that it will go head-to-head with a live episode of AEW Rampage for the first 30 minutes.

AEW President Tony Khan sent out a tweet late Friday in which he seemingly threw down the gauntlet to WWE.

I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

When asked by a fan to worry about his own show, Khan fired back with the following:

I already announced the #AEWRampage card for live next Friday, and it’s straight fire, chief.

As noted, next week’s Rampage will be held live at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, and will precede Dynamite‘s special Saturday broadcast. Three matches have been announced so far.

Khan’s tweets can be seen below.

