Tonight on Impact Wrestling, Steve Maclin defeated Black Taurus and Petey Williams in the opening match of the X-Division Title Tournament.

Maclin, along with Trey Miguel, will be added to the Triple Threat contest for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23.

The tournament will conclude next week with Willie Mack taking on Rohit Raju and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s El Phantasmo.

Both Mack and Raju are former X-Division champions, while ELP has competed for the title before but was unvictorious against Josh Alexander at Under Siege in May.

As noted, Josh Alexander opted to relinquish the title to receive an opportunity against Impact World Champion Christian Cage at the upcoming PPV.

Additionally, Moose and W. Morrissey have declared themselves the newest entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. They’ll now join Brian Myers and Rich Swann. More names will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Impact X-Division Championship (Vacant):

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. TBA

Impact Digital Media Championship:

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Told everyone months ago that I was done waiting. Now it’s on to #BoundForGlory & your next

X – DIVISION CHAMPION #MACLIN #IMPACTonAXSTV @IMPACTWRESTLING

pic.twitter.com/G6nqlmfVHQ — Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) October 8, 2021