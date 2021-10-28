WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn will be facing NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker in Triple Threat matches at the upcoming WWE live events in the United Kingdom.

The WWE UK Twitter account announced Thursday that Ciampa will defend against Zayn and Breakker during four shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester that will run through Nov. 7-10. The shows will feature the SmackDown brand, but it’s unclear if other NXT 2.0 Superstars will also be on them.

It is also not known if Zayn will be involved in a TV storyline with Ciampa and Breakker, or their matches will be held only at the UK live events.

Ciampa retained against Breakker at this week’s NXT Halloween Havoc.

As part of WWE’s upcoming UK tour, the RAW brand will be performing at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, on Nov. 6. WWE announced that Damien Priest will defend his United States Title against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Fatal-4-Way Match.

You really don’t want to miss out on #WWELive in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, where the NXT Championship is on the line! 🏆 Specifically, a Triple Threat Match between @NXTCiampa, @bronbreakkerwwe and @SamiZayn. Tickets HERE https://t.co/4VWsVKi2vN pic.twitter.com/hlAwyqVTiu — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 28, 2021