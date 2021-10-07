AEW taped several matches for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation before the live episode of this week’s Dynamite at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ECW Original Blue Meanie and former WCW star Crowbar made surprising appearances during the tapings.

Crowbar, accompanied by Blue Meanie, wrestled Joel Janela in a singles match. Janela picked up the victory. Prior to the match, Janela cut an anti-Philly promo in which he ripped hardcore wrestling and Ben Simmons for bailing on the Sixers. When Janela tried to leave the arena prematurely, Blue Meanie forced him to get back to the ring.

Meanwhile, ECW legends Jerry Lynn, Taz, Dean Malenko and Chris Jericho addressed the Philly crowd after the tapings for this week’s AEW Rampage. As seen in the photo below, AEW President Tony Khan was also in the ring with them. You can click here for spoilers from Rampage.

Crowbar had a match with Joey Janela for AEW Elevation!😮 AWESOME!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TIJTHuYsyq — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 6, 2021