Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation matches are being taped at tonight’s Dynamite at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

Below are the results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Ryo Mizanami and Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante and unnamed partner

* FTR defeated Mike Reid and Toa Ianua.

* Emi Sakura defeated Reka Tehaka.

* 10 defeated QT Marshall.

* Paul Wight defeated Argun Singh, Cole Karter, and Carlie Bravo in a handicap match