NJPW’s Strong Showdown held it’s first night of tapings Saturday in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.

The main event saw Minoru Suzuki defeat Chris Dickinson using his patented gotch-style piledriver. Suzuki will also be featured in the main event during the next series of tapings occurring tonight, October 17, when he teams with Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Philly Street Fight.

Below are the full results:

* Hikuleo defeated Kevin Knight

* BATEMAN, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown, defeated Brody King, Karl Fredericks, and The DKC

* JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson defeated David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura

* Juice Robinson defeated El Phantasmo

* Alex Zayne defeated Ariya Daivari

* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero defeated Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight

* Ren Narita & Clark Connors defeated Will Ospreay & TJP

* Jay White defeated Fred Yehi

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Chris Dickinson

Night two of NJPW Strong Showdown will feature the following matches:

* Philadelphia street fight: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

* Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight

* Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey

* Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

* TJP vs. Clark Connors

* Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Daniel Garcia vs. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight

It was also announced that Juice Robinson vs. Moose, Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Buddy Matthews’ debut will take place at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13.