Major League Wrestling announced World Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro Tajiri will be defending the title in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

His first title defense will be against Atsuki Aoyagi and will be on November 28.

Tajiri captured the MLW World Middleweight Championship in his debut match at MLW Fightland.

MLW CEO Court Bauer hinted at the match a few days earlier on social media.

Bauer tweeted, I am very impressed by @atsuki_aoyagi of @alljapan_pw. What if… All Japan hosted @TajiriBuzzsaw defending the @MLW World Middleweight Championship against Atsuki Aoyagi? I expect it would be a great battle.”

Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi will be the first MLW World Championship defense in an All Japan Pro Wrestling ring since 2003.