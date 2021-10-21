Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, also known as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in WWE, joined Busted Open Radio to promote Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory this weekend. Best known for their run as The IIconics in WWE, McKay and Lee have changed their team name to ‘The IInspiration’. They explained their thought process behind the name change.

“We had a couple other ideas, but we just didn’t love it and we weren’t sure that it was really us,” Lee said. “Jess and I pull a lot of our inspiration from pop culture and teen drama movies that we love. And one of them that we love is Bring It On. There’s a scene where they call themselves ‘Inspiration Leaders.’ And I was like ‘um, okay, I think that narrows it down. And I’ll put to I’s in front of it because that just works.'”

Both McKay and Lee see the change from The IIconics to The IInspiration as a natural evolution of their team. Kay believes it will allow them to show off both the comedy they’re best known for, as well as a more competitive side.

“I think it’s the perfect evolution, because The IIconics were somewhat seen as a comedy tag team,” McKay said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, we loved doing that. But we never really– for a brief time, we got to show both sides of our competitiveness and comedy. But I feel like The IInspiration is taking that to a whole other level. We have full creative control from our outfits, from our hair and makeup, to our entrance music that we got professionally done. We have a music video dropping. We’ve gone all out and created this whole world for The IInspiration. And I’m so in love with it, and I am so excited for people to see what we’ve come up with. Because it really is the evolution of The IIconics.”

The IInspiration will be part of Impact’s Bound for Glory this Saturday night, where they’ll challenge The Decay (Havok and Rosemary) for the Impact Knockout’s Tag Team Championships. Busted Open co-host Bully Ray asked whether the team felt at home in Impact.

“100%,” McKay said. “Cass and I, we spoke about this a lot, where the possibilities were where we could end up. And it really came down to Impact having such an amazing tag team division to perform in. That’s what we wanted to do, that’s where we fit in best. When we made the decision to join Impact, it just felt right. And after WWE, having that feeling of, ‘okay, this feels really good’ was so important for us. We’ve heard nothing but incredible things about Impact, so we’re super excited to join the locker room and just be a part of it.”

While they are with Impact for the time being, The IInspiration were asked if they would go back to WWE if they were to receive a call. After how they were released earlier this year, that answer was a strong negative from Lee, who joked that she would ask for an insane amount of cash in order to even listen.

“No,” Lee said. “Nope. For my mental health, no. But I would throw out an absurd amount of money just to see what happens.”

