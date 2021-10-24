Back in April a poll was conducted by consumer research company Pipslay that showed 46% of Americans would support Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for U.S. President.

His political aspirations were again discussed earlier this month in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Rock admitted. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Earlier today, Rock expanded on those comments, noting that “core values matter” and a President or politician shouldn’t “be full of s***.”

“Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day,” Rock wrote. “The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President. For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:) Chris Heath about my honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.

“But here’s the truth — 46% of Americans galvanized in support me being President is so humbling and it really sits me down and I shake my head in awe. But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every f***ing American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here. I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate. And that’s where I am today.

“I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on. Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of s***. I’m not a politician, but that’s the truth. Thanks @vanityfair and thanks Chris for chopping this polarizing, yet important subject up with me and our country.”