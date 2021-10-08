WWE legend The Undertaker recently appeared on ET Online to discuss the new Netflix interactive film, Escape The Undertaker, which stars himself and WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

When asked about his 9-year-old daughter Kaia possibly becoming a WWE Superstar in the future, The Phenom said he and wife Michelle McCool would be more than willing to coach their daughter – if she were to pursue pro wrestling.

“I tell you what, I don’t know, I mean, if it’s in her heart and that’s what she really truly wants to do one day, I’ll do my best to coach her up and obviously her mom will too, but yeah,” Undertaker said [H/T SK Wrestling]. “We’ll see what happens. We have a long way to go before actually worrying about that.”

As noted, Undertaker was listed as a free agent following the two-night WWE Draft which concluded earlier this week on RAW. Asked if there’s a possibility of his in-ring return, Taker hinted that he could find other ways to contribute to the business.

“As of this moment, yeah, my days in the ring are done, and it’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring, I mean, that is where I’ve spent most of my adult life — my whole life, really,” Undertaker stressed. “More than half of my life has been spent in the wrestling or sports entertainment ring.

“So, in my mind, I still can see everything and, in my heart, you know, I want to be out there, but it’s just at a point where my body can’t deliver what my mind and my heart see. My body can’t deliver that and I just don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character and I’d hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed.”

A video of Kaia running the ropes can be seen below.