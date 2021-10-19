As reported earlier, AEW Rampage defeated WWE SmackDown in the 18-49 demographic when the two shows went head-to-head for 30 minutes last Friday night.

During the 30-minute overlap from 10pm – 10:30pm ET, which ran commercial-free, AEW drew 328,000 viewers to WWE’s 285,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demo.

Overall, Rampage tied with SmackDown in the 18-49 (0.24 rating) and 18-34 (0.20 rating) demos, but scored a narrow victory in the Males 18-49 demo – 0.34 to 0.32.

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks have seemingly reacted to the viewership numbers by changing their Twitter bio to the following:

Another one for the good guys.

SmackDown and Rampage could possibly go head-to-head again on Oct. 29 when the Blue Brand returns to FS1 due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series. According to cable listings, the plan is for a 2-hour SmackDown to be followed by a 1-hour episode of Talking Smack, which will go head-to-head with Rampage. However, those plans could change if WWE decides to do another Supersized episode.

A screengrab of Young Bucks’ new Twitter bio can be seen below.