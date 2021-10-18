WWE SmackDown will once again move to FS1 on Oct. 29 due to FOX’s coverage of the World Series.

According to local cable listings, the plan is for a 2-hour SmackDown to be followed by a 1-hour episode of Talking Smack at 10 PM ET, which will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage. Furthermore, FS1 will air a replay of SmackDown at 11 PM ET.

The viewership numbers for both SmackDown and Rampage are expected to drop considerably due to the World Series. As noted earlier, AEW has already taped three matches for next week’s Rampage. You can click here for spoilers from show.

This past Friday, WWE aired a special two-and-a-half hour Supersized SmackDown on FS1 with the last 30 minutes running without commercials. AEW seemingly countered WWE by airing the opening match on Rampage – between CM Punk and Matt Sydal – without commercials.