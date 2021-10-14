AEW’s The Young Bucks are renowned for their expensive sneaker collection.

On Wednesday night, the AEW EVPs took a shot at WWE by mentioning how they spent more on kicks in the month of September than the entire NXT 2.0 roster did.

The Bucks’ Twitter bio has been changed to the following:

Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.

It is believed that The Bucks were responding to a tweet made by NXT’s Top Dolla earlier on Wednesday. The Hit Row member tweeted:

Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Bucks and The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Adam Cole) defeated Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express in an Eight-Man Tag Match. The match ended with the four Elite members hitting a 4-Way BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy.

A screengrab of Bucks’ new Twitter bio can be seen below.

New bio!! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 14, 2021

Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation 🤐 pic.twitter.com/5XNffSiXHP — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 13, 2021