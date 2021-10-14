In a new interview with The NY Post, AEW President Tony Khan added to his previous comments surrounding Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) potentially coming to All Elite Wrestling. Khan admits that he’s definitely interested in talking to Wyatt when the time is right, and notes that he enjoys his company.

“Yeah. I really like Windham (Rotunda). I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him,” Khan said. “The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago. I like him as a person very much and he’s a really talented person. At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him. I’m interested to talk to him in general because he’s a great person.”

One group of stars that are already making waves on AEW television is American Top Team, led by Dan Lambert. Khan opened up about how this idea for a stable with legitimate fighters came about, and how he first got to know Dan Lambert.

“Dan (Lambert) is a really good friend of mine. I got to know him through (Jorge) Masvidal. I wanted to talk to Jorgy about coming in and doing the stuff he’s doing right now, being one of the world’s top MMA fighters and lending that credibility to AEW, and kicking some asses in AEW,” Khan said. “That was over a year and a half ago before the pandemic hit. I met Dan through Jorgy, and what a great guy and what a huge wrestling fan. I connected with Dan and through the pandemic. He was in Florida and he came and he was part of our (COVID) bubble. He was backstage and he was in the crowd.

“He was really good (as Bobby Lashley’s manager in TNA). The more I got to know him, the more I got to like him,” he added. “I had this idea that he could be this really good manager and maybe it would make some sense for some of the fighters to come in and be stable. I had put together Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to be foils for Sting and Darby and they worked great together. They have been really great heels for us, and they have the legit fighting background.”

As Tony notes, the pro wrestlers he put in the group – Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page – have a bit of legitimate hand-to-hand combat under their belts as well. Sky has won a handful of MMA fights, and Page has a black belt in both Tae Kwon Do and karate.

“Scorpio Sky’s got a winning MMA record and is a tough guy and Ethan Page, people don’t think of Ethan Page and think double black belt in karate and Tae Kwon Do and people should be thinking that. That was my point to him,” Khan noted. “That should be part of your presentation. It’s crazy it’s not. I didn’t know that. I had no idea when I put those guys together. I had no idea Ethan Page has two black belts. And then I’m learning more about it and I’m like his what we should do. He didn’t even tell me that, I was researching it.

“I put them together with Dan and they just clicked as people. People had doubts about it. The ratings have been really good and I think the chemistry has gotten better every week.”