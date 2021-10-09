Friday’s SmackDown is set to air on FS1 instead of FOX due to the upcoming MLB Playoffs. The “Supersized” edition of the show is expected to run an additional 30 minutes (8 pm ET to 10:30 pm ET), which means it will be going up against part of AEW Rampage (10 pm ET to 11 pm ET).

AEW President Tony Khan obviously saw WWE had a planned overrun and reacted last night:

“I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us,” Khan wrote. “I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!”

A fan responded that Khan’s comment might age poorly when Rampage goes up against Sasha Banks vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title main event. The AEW President didn’t seem concerned — no matter the outcome.

“If I’m not sweating it, you shouldn’t be either,” Khan responded. “This is what sports are about, set a goal & try your best. We’ve got a great #AEWRampage card Friday + big Dynamite matches Saturday. I expect to do well, but regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans.”

Khan also noted that he’s hoping to recreate the rivalry between WWE and WCW from the 90s — minus WCW’s pitfalls.

“Twitter’s the child of the boards/chat rooms that thrived during the 90s wrestling war; part of my business plan is recreating that competitive spirit while avoiding WCW’s errors, which is why I pace/don’t blow thru matches,” Khan wrote. “@AEW has many years’ worth of big matches up my sleeve.”

This week’s Dynamite is on Saturday, you can check out the current lineups for Rampage and Dynamite here.

