Two matches have been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage, which will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The opening-round matches in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament will continue next Friday with The Bunny vs. Red Velvet. The Bunny currently stands with an 11-11 record, whereas Red Velvet holds a 26-7 record.

The tournament began last week with Ruby Soho and Hikaru Shida (this past Wednesday on Dynamite) securing their spots in the quarterfinals after defeating Penelope Ford and Serena Deeb, respectively.

It’s important to note that Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose and Kirs Statlander all received first-round byes, which sends them automatically to the quarterfinals. As of now, Rose will face Shida, and Statlander will meet Soho in the quarterfinals.

The tournament will conclude at Dynamite’s debut episode on TBS on January 5.

Below is the updated bracket:

*Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (Thunder Rosa gets the winner)

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet (Jade Cargill gets the winner)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (Quarterfinals Match)

* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho (Quarterfinals Match)

Also, on the card, John Silver will go one-on-one with Adam Cole after Dark Order obtained a major victory against The Elite this past Wednesday.