Over the weekend, Impact Wrestling announced that Tasha Steelz and Jamie Senegal will be part of the Knockouts Knockdown tournament.

Steelz and Senegal join already announced Mercedes Martinez, Renee Michelle, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green.

The winner of the tournament earns a shot at the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Knockouts Knockdown will air on Saturday, October 9 via Impact Plus and the Impact YouTube channel for Ultimate Insiders.

The all-women’s event will be headlined by a Monster’s Ball match to honor former WCW & TNA star Daffney, who passed away at the age of 46 on September 1.

As noted, Knockouts Knockdown was taped last month from Skyway Studios in Nashville. Spoilers can be read here.

Below are Impact’s announcements: