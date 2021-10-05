Last week, it was reported that the AEW EVPs have lost creative power, and Tony Khan has been completely taken over that role. The report stated that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes were “EVPs in name only in 2021.”

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the roles of higher ups in AEW have remained unchanged since December of 2019. AEW President Tony Khan took more control of booking since then, but no one in AEW has lost any creative power. Khan recently said in an interview that AEW has grown stronger the more he takes on.

Khan is in charge of booking the matches and segments and tells talent what they’re involved in and where their direction is going, including the AEW EVPs and other top stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. However, those top stars are still allowed input into their angles and matches, and their allowed their own creative input in their promos as well.

While Khan, as head booker, decides who wins and loses matches, talent have the creative input to fill out the details of Khan’s vison. Meltzer used the example from the last episode of Rampage where Khan can tell Danielson and Matt Jackson to go out there for a 15-16 minute match, and it’s up to Danielson and Jackson to do what they want.