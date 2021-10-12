On Monday’s RAW, Jeff Hardy went up against Austin Theory after Theory took out Hardy the week prior. Near the end of the match, Hardy missed a swanton bomb and Theory rolled him up (while also grabbing his belt/pants) for the pinfall victory.

This loss was the latest in a string of losses Hardy has had over the past few weeks (WWE US Champion Damian Priest, 6-Man Tag Match, and a US Title Triple Threat at Extreme Rules) despite still receiving big cheers from the fans.

NWA Commentator Velvet Sky commented about Hardy and WWE’s usage of the veteran star.

“[In my honest opinion], Jeff hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used,” Sky wrote.

A fan in the comments questioned if Hardy going over someone new, like Theory, was really the way to go, instead.

“No I didn’t say that at all,” Sky responded. “I don’t have a problem with vets putting over younger talent. But with Jeff he gets buried week after week.”

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley spoke about why he and Bully Ray “do not do business anymore” after the two parted ways in 2016.

Sky, Bully Ray’s fiancé, commented in a now deleted tweet, “Fiction can be fun…. lol if ya’ll only knew the truth. Cuz this ain’t it.”

IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used. — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 12, 2021