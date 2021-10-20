WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view is just a few days away, and stage construction for the mega event is nearing its completion.

As seen in the video below, fans can get a closer look at the stage that will be used for the event at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Several fans pointed out that the set looks drastically different to the previous Crown Jewel shows where the stage / video screen was built in the shape of a crown. It should also be noted that Crown Jewel 2019 was held in front of over 70,000 fans at the King Fahd International Stadium. This year’s Crown Jewel will take place at the same venue where Super ShowDown 2020 was held, and is expected to see roughly 20,000 fans in attendance.

As noted earlier, WWE has announced special Crown Jewel content for Thursday morning on Peacock and the WWE Network. The Ultimate Crown will air at 10am ET as a Crown Jewel preview, and a special look at the finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments. WWE will then air the one-hour Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show at 11am ET.

The Crown Jewel main card will then begin at 12pm ET. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. You can click here for the final Crown Jewel card.