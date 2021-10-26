The Rock posted a video from his mother’s birthday where he and his mom (Ata) performed a Samoan dance (Taualuga) in her honor.

The Rock explained the meaning behind what was shown in the video below:

“Graceful. Happy Birthday ‘Mama Rock’ @atajohnson,” Rock wrote. “We had a beautiful birthday celebrating my mom as she was surrounded by love, appreciation and blessings. Here she’s beautifully dancing our Samoan ‘Taualuga’ which is our cultures traditional and highly respected dance.

“Customary to throw money as I did at my mom — and my dance, ‘Aiuli’ is a sign of respect and pride — and then stand back let her be the main focus and attention. (We let our youngest daughter throw fake money) I often use the word MANA when describing energy and emotions. This is mana. You feel it. Happy Birthday Mom. We love you and we’re so grateful you were born. Cheeeehooo!”

