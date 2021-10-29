WALTER’s opponent has been revealed for the upcoming WWE SmackDown live events in the UK.

We noted before how the leader of Imperium was announced for three SmackDown live events on the WWE main roster UK tour that is scheduled for next month. The shows include Sunday, November 7 in Liverpool; Monday, November 8 in Leeds; Tuesday, November 9 in Nottingham. There was also some speculation on WALTER being booked for Wednesday, November 10 in Manchester.

In an update, the WWE UK Twitter account announced today that WALTER will be locking up with Cesaro at these shows.

WALTER has not wrestled since dropping the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in August. It was reported earlier this month how there had been a lot of talk about WALTER’s WWE future as of late, and using him beyond the NXT UK brand. He was reportedly in the United States earlier this month, which led to WWE Draft speculation, but he obviously was not used.

As reported before, the SmackDown live events on the UK tour will also feature Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa with the title on the line.

