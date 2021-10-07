Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Adam Page returning to AEW TV with a big win

* AEW introducing their TBS Championship

* AJ Mendez joining WOW

* Tony Khan addressing the recent AEW EVP reports

* WWE hiring Kenn Doane as a WWE PC coach

* Curt Stallion’s apology for previous comments

Nick’s conversation with MLW’s Alicia Atout

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing how you feel about Jeff Hardy possibly bringing Willow The Wisp to WWE TV

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: