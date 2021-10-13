Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Alfred Konuwa joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tony Khan announcing Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki

* Tony Khan saying WWE RAW “sucked”

* Tony Khan denying talks between Bray Wyatt and AEW

* Carmelo Hayes winning the WWE NXT North American Championship

* Jerry Lawler commenting on his “ramen noodle moonsault” call

Brian Wohl’s WWE SummerSlam weekend conversation with Sheamus

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing Roman Reigns’ many monikers

