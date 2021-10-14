Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today's episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The AEW Full Gear card accidentally being leaked

* Scorpio Sky signing an extension with AEW

* “Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs The Young Bucks

* WWE not doing a December PPV

* WWE 2K22 DLC news

* Zelina Vega’s new tattoo

* The DiBiase’s having to pay back millions in welfare funds

Jack Farmer’s conversation with The Midnight Heat

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing the AEW Full Gear card

