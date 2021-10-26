Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The beginning of “The Bron Breakker Era”

* Why MSK is booed at NXT tapings

* Seth Rollins as the number one contender to the WWE Title

* Where undrafted WWE talent is internally listed as working

Nick’s conversation with Jimmy Korderas

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc card

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: