Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage going head-to-head

* Bobby Fish’s AEW hiring

* Sonya Deville returning to in-ring action

* Backstage Brock Lesnar – Roman Reigns news

* Insight into WWE’s streaming platforms

Pollo Del Mar’s conversation with Aron Stevens

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Gable Steveson make his in-ring debut against

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: