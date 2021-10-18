Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* AEW outpacing WWE in ticket sales for the UBS Arena

* Junior Dos Santos calling out Roman Reigns

* Backstage news on why AEW book a woman’s match

* Ric Flair appearing at a Donald Trump event

Brian Wohl’s WWE SummerSlam weekend conversation with Drew McIntyre

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you thought was the best pro wrestling show this past weekend

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle