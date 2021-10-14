With WWE releasing as many as 54 Superstars in 2021, the post-launch downloadable content (DLC) for WWE 2K22 has been altered heavily, according to Sports Gamers Online.

According to the report, the first DLC package was slated to be based around former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. However, when Reed and a number of other NXT Superstars were let go by WWE, original DLC plans for the upcoming videogame were blown up.

The report added that at least four Superstars who were released on August 6 were originally penciled in for 2K22. Due to the releases, the development teams at Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Sports were “left scrambling for DLC plans” and at least two DLC packages were scrapped over the past four months.

The SGO report also noted that instead of standard DLC packages, 2k Sports has discussed moving to a more “service” of sorts for roster updates – which is typically the norm for other 2K Sports titles.

As part of the rumored service, when elements such as new or updated gimmicks are introduced for WWE Superstars, Visual Concepts will release the updates via standard title updates through the game’s lifecycle. If a new Superstar were to debut during the lifecycle of the game, 2K Sports “wants to build good will” by releasing new Superstars for free. It should be noted that the new service is merely a rumor at this point.

As noted earlier, WWE 2K22 will see the long-awaited return of GM mode. The game has been confirmed for a March 2022 release.