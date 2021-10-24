Last night, FOX aired an encore of Friday’s SmackDown at 8 pm ET, which ended up going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. The timeslot was open due to it originally being scheduled for Game 7 between the Astros and Red Sox. The series ended in six games, so FOX moved WWE in to fill the gap.

The big news coming out of the show was the title exchange segment between Charlotte and Becky Lynch that ended up going off-script.

You can read the full details about the story here, but the main sticking point was Charlotte holding back her title and dropping it as Lynch went for it.

None of this was supposed to happen, but backstage it was said to be a way for Charlotte to “one up” Lynch. Going into this Charlotte reportedly didn’t want to “look weak” and a strained friendship with Lynch may have added to her decision-making.

That particular part of the segment was edited out of the encore, although Lynch throwing the title (which was in the script) remained.

In an update by talkSPORT, apparently both Charlotte and Lynch expressed concerns about the initial plan from Vince McMahon of Lynch getting both titles for a moment, before tossing one to Charlotte. After the mix-up, Charlotte told Lynch the title drop was an accident, although few backstage believe that to be true.

You can check out the original and edited scenes in the videos below.