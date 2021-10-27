WWE has recently filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPOT) in relation to The Undertaker.

The filing was done simply under the name of ‘Undertaker,’ with the purpose being related to toys and action figures, which the company continues to sell.

The legendary wrestler hasn’t been seen in WWE since Survivor Series 2020 when he gave his farewell address to the industry, with his last official match being back at WrestleMania 36 when he competed against AJ Styles.

Below is the description of the trademark, which was filed on October 22:

Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts.

The Deadman made a public appearance in character during WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, however, his role was not wrestling-related. Instead, Undertaker appeared at a concert where he introduced Pitbull to the stage.

His most recent involvement with professional wrestling came via the interactive Netflix movie, “Escape The Undertaker,” which allows viewers to make their own decisions to have a unique experience in a movie that also features The New Day.