WWE has filed to trademark “Ru Feng” with the USPTO on October 19.

The company filed to trademark the ring name for entertainment services. Below is the full trademark description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

As noted, Ru Feng made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut on this week’s show. He lost his debut match to Tony D’Angelo.

Feng was signed to the WWE Performance Center in July. He was trained by former WWE Performance Center Coach Hartley Jackson and MMA fighter Alexander Otsuka.