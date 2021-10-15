Several new WWE tour dates were revealed, according to PWInsider.

According to the report, WWE will be returning to running split live events instead of the co-branded “Supershow” events.

Below are the announced tour dates:

Raw Live events:

12/26 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

12/28 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

12/29 – Toronto, ON at Coca-Cola Colisuem

12/30 – Montreal,QC at Place Bell

Smackdown Live events:

12/26 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

12/27 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

12/28 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

12/29 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena

12/30 – Buffalo, NY at Keybank Arena

As noted, it was reported earlier today that WWE has no plans for a December pay-per-view event. The promotion reportedly made the decision to nix plans for the pay-per-view more than a month ago.