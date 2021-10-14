The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is going on now. You can access the pre-sale at this link with the passcode UNIVERSE. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 11am ET.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The venue has had a capacity of 66,965 fans for NFL games, but it has also been set up to accommodate 80,000 people for other events.

WWE released 14,639 tickets on Wednesday morning when the pre-sale kicked off, according to @WrestleTix. The demand will dictate how many sections open up, especially during the pre-sale, but more tickets are being released. As of this writing, there are several thousand seats still available.

Ticketmaster currently has Royal Rumble tickets are multiple price points – $1000, $700, $500, $300, $250, $150, $75, $35, $25.

As seen in America’s Center tweet below, WWE Superstars featured on Royal Rumble promotional material include Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Big E, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Stay tuned for more on the 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can click here for full details on Rumble Travel Packages.