WWE Superstar R-Truth released a new music video for the song, “Legacy.”

Truth raps through the song while the video takes place at a castle and an old western style salon with Truth battling other individuals.

The song’s meaning is explained in the video’s description:

“Legacy” brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron’s life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn’t be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in “Legacy” that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy.

You can check out R-Truth’s video below: