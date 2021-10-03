On Friday’s SmackDown, Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) were drafted from NXT to SmackDown.

Hit Row opened the show as Francis defeated Cedric Alexander in a dark match. The group also cut a digital exclusive backstage promo, as seen below.

Over the past few years, there have been more misses than hits when NXT stars make their way to the main roster. Clearly, fans are worried about the group’s move as Francis tweeted out they shouldn’t be compared to other wrestlers.

“Stop comparing us to other people who couldn’t transition to the main roster,” Francis wrote. “We can promo. Thanks, Management.”

In the comments, a fan wondered how the group will do when heavily scripted promos come along that don’t fit the group’s style. Francis said the promo they cut in Friday’s backstage segment was unscripted.

“Last night we cut a promo,” Francis responded. “Unscripted. Like every promo we ever cut. We made us. Stop talking about things you don’t know.”

