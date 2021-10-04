WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E were both seen in action Sunday night at a WWE Supershow in Lexington, KY.
Below are results from the house show event held at Rupp Arena (H/T WrestlingBodySlam).
– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins to retain the Intercontinental Championship
– Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison
– Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
– Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship
INTERMISSION
– The New Day defeated Omos/AJ Styles
– Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeated Finn Balor & Street Profits
According to WWE’s Twitter account, Karrion Kross wanted to sign the Happy Birthday song for John Morrison before their match, but didn’t go through with it. A video clip of the same can be seen below.
WWE also held a Supershow at San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday. You can click here for the full results.
Several other highlights from the event at Lexington can be seen below.
.@WWEKarrionKross wanted to sing “Happy Birthday” to @TheRealMorrison…until he didn’t!! #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/n5E0MREomZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
Where do you want to see @YaOnlyLivvOnce get drafted?! #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/HfrawmQj9V
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2021
Thank you & God Bless y’all.
And also CONGRATS #UKFootball
Much Love,#StreetProfits #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/VeeJBdUniH
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) October 4, 2021
My last post of the night. Final words from tribal chief. @WWERomanReigns #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/iIo6GIVUIg
— Kenny Cummings (@KennyisChillin) October 4, 2021
Bloodline gets the win! #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/qQs9giNHF5
— DeezNutz (@RxsePlanting) October 4, 2021
#WWESmackDown Women’s champion @BeckyLynchWWE pulls out a victory over @BiancaBelairWWE #WWE #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/RLt59B85o0
— Ryan Preece (@MrRyanPreece) October 4, 2021
Got to see liv get a win #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/1g1XVhCT6Q
— DeezNutz (@RxsePlanting) October 4, 2021
Lol Seth plays his character so well I love it #WWELexington @WWERollins ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWxFVCs62E
— ♥ ♑︎ ♥ (@mizzhndrxx) October 3, 2021
@AJStylesOrg said KENTUCKY got lucky in football yesterday #wwelexington pic.twitter.com/AgAvImXJ9q
— ♥ ♑︎ ♥ (@mizzhndrxx) October 4, 2021
LMFAOOO #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/5eSaY5OAU8
— chey | spooky szn 🧡 (@womenswrestli17) October 4, 2021