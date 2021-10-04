WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E were both seen in action Sunday night at a WWE Supershow in Lexington, KY.

Below are results from the house show event held at Rupp Arena (H/T WrestlingBodySlam).

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins to retain the Intercontinental Championship

– Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison

– Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

– Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

INTERMISSION

– The New Day defeated Omos/AJ Styles

– Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeated Finn Balor & Street Profits

According to WWE’s Twitter account, Karrion Kross wanted to sign the Happy Birthday song for John Morrison before their match, but didn’t go through with it. A video clip of the same can be seen below.

Several other highlights from the event at Lexington can be seen below.

My last post of the night. Final words from tribal chief. @WWERomanReigns #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/iIo6GIVUIg — Kenny Cummings (@KennyisChillin) October 4, 2021