WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E were both seen in action Sunday night at a WWE Supershow in Lexington, KY.

Below are results from the house show event held at Rupp Arena (H/T WrestlingBodySlam).

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Seth Rollins to retain the Intercontinental Championship

– Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison

– Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

– Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

INTERMISSION

– The New Day defeated Omos/AJ Styles

– Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeated Finn Balor & Street Profits

According to WWE’s Twitter account, Karrion Kross wanted to sign the Happy Birthday song for John Morrison before their match, but didn’t go through with it. A video clip of the same can be seen below.

WWE also held a Supershow at San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday. You can click here for the full results.

Several other highlights from the event at Lexington can be seen below.